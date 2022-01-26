22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) by 492.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,534 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $345.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.91.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James upped their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.