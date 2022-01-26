2,220 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

DKS opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.69 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.