$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $788.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 817,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Zillow Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

