$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $11.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.36.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.43. 19,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,913. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.85. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $228.22 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

