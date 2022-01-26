$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.75 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.31. 1,506,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,367. Biogen has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.