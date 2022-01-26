18,898 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.