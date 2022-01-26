$184.22 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will post $184.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.35 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $667.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $615.47 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

