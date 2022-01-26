149 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.14 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

