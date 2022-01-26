$127.76 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report $127.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $555.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $575.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $22.08. 1,322,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.