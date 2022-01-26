123,680 Shares in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 123,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSQD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

GSQD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,558. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

