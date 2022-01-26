10,813 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,813 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

