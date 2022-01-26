$104.02 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post sales of $104.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.60 million and the highest is $104.57 million. Quantum posted sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Quantum by 73.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Quantum by 22.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Quantum by 35.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 2,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

