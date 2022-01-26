$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPK. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 2,943,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

