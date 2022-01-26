$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $34.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.45.

NYSE RCL opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

