-$1.03 EPS Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $438,946. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $5.17 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

