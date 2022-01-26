-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 254,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 226,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,521. The firm has a market cap of $692.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

