$0.41 EPS Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. GoDaddy also reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,912. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

