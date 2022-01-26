$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. GoPro’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 274,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,112. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,509 shares of company stock worth $4,404,860. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

