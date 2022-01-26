$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $21.00. 108,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,251. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

