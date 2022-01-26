-$0.13 EPS Expected for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

CDZI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 370,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,335. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

