-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKOH. B. Riley dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKOH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 27,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $256.66 million, a P/E ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

