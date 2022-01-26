-$0.06 EPS Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Docebo posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Docebo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Docebo by 44.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the second quarter worth approximately $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth approximately $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 1,607.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

DCBO opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.14. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

