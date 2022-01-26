$0.02 EPS Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Hecla Mining also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.