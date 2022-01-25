Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 341,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,608. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

