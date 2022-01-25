Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

