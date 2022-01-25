Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.
In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
