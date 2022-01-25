Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,302. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.