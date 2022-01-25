Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.