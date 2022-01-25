Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $155.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBH. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.45.

ZBH opened at $123.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

