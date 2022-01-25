Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Zeta Global stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

