Zeno Research LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Cinemark accounts for approximately 1.0% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zeno Research LLC owned about 0.05% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,504. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

