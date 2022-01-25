Zeno Research LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Zeno Research LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment comprises approximately 3.5% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

