Zenfuse (ZEFU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $137,042.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

