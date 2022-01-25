Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.99

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04), with a volume of 4516818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.64. The firm has a market cap of £8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

