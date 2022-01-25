Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.36.

NYSE TS opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

