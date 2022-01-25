Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to “Buy”

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

RNW opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,440,000.

