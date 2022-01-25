Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Shares of KLIC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

