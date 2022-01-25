Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “
Shares of KLIC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
