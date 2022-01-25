Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 222,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

