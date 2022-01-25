Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

