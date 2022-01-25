Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MasTec stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 776,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,856. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. MasTec has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

