Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.53. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

