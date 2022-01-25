Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $381.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 245,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,657. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

