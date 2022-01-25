Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.55 Million

Analysts expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) to post $55.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rivian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.75 million and the lowest is $38.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year sales of $52.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $81.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.64.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down 4.50 on Thursday, hitting 59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 489,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 103.04. Rivian has a one year low of 55.10 and a one year high of 179.47.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

