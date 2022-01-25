Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to post $30.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.25 million to $30.80 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $110.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enfusion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

ENFN traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 483,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,338. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

