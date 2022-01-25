Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.92. 13,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,226. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $91.23 and a 12 month high of $143.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

