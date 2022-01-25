Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

