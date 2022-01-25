Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $4.82 EPS

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $3.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of WSM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.37. 64,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,257. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

