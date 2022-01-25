Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce sales of $197.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.47 million to $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $168.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $690.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 765,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 431.83 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $164,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

