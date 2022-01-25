Zacks: Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $137,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDHL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 7,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,795. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

