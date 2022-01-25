Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $35.46 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 14,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $870.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $101,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 304,248 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

