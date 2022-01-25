Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INMB. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,305 shares of company stock worth $326,100 over the last 90 days. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 304.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.65. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

